GOP Rep. Rosendale: Biden’s Repeating Russia Mistake by Trying to Lift Iran Sanctions

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) argued that the misstep that took place with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is that sanctions were not put in place 14 months ago that could have helped us avoid this entire situation” and now the Biden administration is pushing for a nuclear deal to lift sanctions on Iran and give them more resources for their malign activity.

Rosendale said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:05] “The United States has the ability to go into Iran and impose and complete those sanctions that we’ve had in place for quite some time. This is the problem that we have that’s drawn us to this point in the Ukraine, and that is that sanctions were not put in place 14 months ago that could have helped us avoid this entire situation. And right now, we’re talking about lifting the banking and the energy sanctions that we have on Iran, and that simply gives them the additional resources that they can go in there and cause conflict around the world and destabilize them, at least, by helping state-sponsored organizations like Hezbollah. I do not want to see that take place at all.”

