Cotton Slams Biden — ‘Projected Weakness and Conciliated with Vladimir Putin Throughout 2021’

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasted President Joe Biden over his “weakness” when it comes to foreign policy.

Cotton told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that “Biden projected weakness and conciliated with Vladimir Putin throughout 2021.” After calling on Biden to not worry about what the Russian president deems “escalatory” during its invasion of Ukraine, Cotton lamented the president was leaning on Russia to represent the United States in negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal.

“What we should stop doing is worrying about what Vladimir Putin thinks is escalatory; quit letting him set the terms of how we will support Ukraine,” Cotton declared. “We should get off of the back foot, get on the front foot, and make Vladimir Putin worried about what will be escalatory.”

“President Biden projected weakness and conciliated with Vladimir Putin throughout 2021,” he continued. “I think there’s a big measure of that driven by the Iran nuclear deal. Remember, the Ayatollahs wouldn’t even sit down with Joe Biden’s representatives at those negotiations, so he was relying, in effect, on Russia to be his lawyers representing the United States to Iran. And to this day, he is still relying on Russia to try to seal a nuclear deal with Iran at a time when Russia is waging a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine and when Iran is shooting ballistic missiles into Iraq, nearly destroying our consulate in Erbil.”

