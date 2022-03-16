GOP Rep. Spartz Calls on Biden to ‘Step Up’ and Lead: ‘I Haven’t Seen It so Far’

Wednesday following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for help with Congress, Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) urged President Joe Biden to “step up” and be a leader.

In his address, Zelensky asked Biden to “be the leader of the world” and “the leader of peace” as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

On Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Spartz agreed with Zelensky and said she hopes Biden would “meet his expectation to be the leader of the free world.” She lamented that she had not “seen it so far” from the president.

“Honestly, watching this video is heartbreaking, and I get these videos daily from a lot of people around the country in Ukraine,” Spartz said of the graphic video Zelensky aired about the scene in his country.

She continued, “But I can tell you one thing — President Zelensky did step up to the occasion. He did show some strengths. He united the world, and I hope he’s right. And I hope President Biden will meet his expectation to be the leader of the free world because I haven’t seen it so far. But I hope I will be wrong, and he will actually be right, and our president will step up and lead the world and lead this country, lead this great republic, and help people to survive because his actions and his words don’t go together right now.”

