GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: WH ‘Taking a Victory Lap’ on Sending Aid to Ukraine — Biden Is Not Leading

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) called into question the Biden administration’s leadership on the world stage as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

According to Reschenthaler, the White House is “taking a victory lap” on sending aid to Ukraine when it was Congress that passed the appropriations package.

“Jen Psaki is so out of touch on this,” Reschenthaler said of White House press secretary Jen Psaki shooting down the idea of instituting a no-fly zone. “What we need is we need leadership from this administration. And the longer we wait, the longer that Joe Biden vacillates, the more civilian casualties we’re going to see in Ukraine. We should be supplying those MiG-29s — we should have done that days ago.”

“This aid package is a great step in the right direction, but Joe Biden and Jen Psaki are taking a victory lap on this,” he continued. “We have got to remember — it was Congress that passed the appropriations to get the aid to the Ukrainian people. It’s just Joe Biden signing what Congress passed into law. So not only is Joe Biden not leading on the international stage, he’s not leading here in D.C. Congress has actually been way ahead of Joe Biden and the administration in terms of Ukraine. And as far as Jen Psaki taking options off the table, she’s wrong. That’s not how you negotiate. You especially don’t negotiate that way with Vladimir Putin. We should not take any option off the table. And let me be clear about something — a no-fly zone it’s not going to be a World War II-era dog fight in the skies. We’re going to be able to jam the Russian planes and their electronics through electronic warfare. As soon as our no-fly zone goes up and our planes go up, the Russian planes go down. That’s the only way we’re going to minimize civilian casualties in this war.”

