Sherman Dodges on Taking Iran’s IRGC off Terrorist List

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman dodged questions on whether the United States will remove the designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list, stating that it’s crucial in negotiations to avoid making such details public, but “we will make sure that we can continue to address the state sponsorship of terrorism by the Republic of Iran.”

Host Mary Louise Kelly asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:55] “Will the United States take the IRGC, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will the U.S. take them off the foreign terrorist list?”

Sherman responded, “I’m not going to get into the details of the negotiation or what is being discussed. It’s very important when one does negotiations that you keep things, as difficult as it may be, because there are so many pieces of the puzzle on the table. So, I’m not going to get into the details. What I am going to say is that, at the end of this negotiation, if Iran will come back into full compliance, at which point we will as well, that we will make sure that we can continue to address the state sponsorship of terrorism by the Republic of Iran.”

