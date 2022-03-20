Sasse: ‘Obviously’ Trump’s Phone Call to Zelensky Was Not Perfect — ‘There Was A Lot Wrong with It’

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President and Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his first impeachment “obviously” was not perfect.

Host Trace Gallagher said, “Democrats have pointed to former President Trump’s relationship with Zelenskyy, reported asking for political help in exchange for aid. President Trump also reportedly ordered Mike Pence to not attend President Zelensky’s inauguration back in 2019. Does the former president deserve some criticism for what some say is a poor record on Ukraine and Russia?”

Sasse said, “The former president said he had a perfect phone call, it was obviously not a perfect phone call, there was a lot wrong with it, but ultimately the aid did get to Ukraine at that point. So I think the broader point, rather than making this partisan, right versus left, is we should recognize three administrations in a row. We haven’t been urgent enough about telling the American people in the world the truth about who Vladimir Putin is. Vladimir Putin is the kind of guy who bombs women and children, and we should be on the side of Zelensky and the Ukrainian freedom fighters. That’s true in the Biden administration, that should have been true in the last of administration, and that should have been true two at ministrations ago. We need to oppose Vladimir Putin more zealously, more clearly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN