Behar: Republicans Are the ‘Non-Education Party’ — They ‘Don’t Want You to Learn’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party was the “non-eduction” party because of GOP legislation addressing Critical Race Theory.

While discussing a New York Times article on Critical Race Theory, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I think if you’re saying we shouldn’t be talking about — any time somebody says you shouldn’t be talking about this, I want to know why not? Why shouldn’t people be aware there’s something out there that may or may not relate to race?”

Behar said, “Why is this article saying that the Republicans are the pro educators? They’re the ones stopping education. They’re the ones that don’t want you to learn.”

She added, “They are non-eduction, I would say anti-education, but non-education party.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Learning a trade or getting an education is the great equalizer in this country. It was the great equalizer for me, and that’s why, historically, White people didn’t want Black people to have an education cause we wouldn’t have Ketanji Brown Jackson without education.”

Goldberg said, “The fact that Critical Race Theory is not what anybody was talking about, or the idea of not being able to read certain books. I want parents to know what’s going on. Parents always had the right to go and find out what was going on in their school system.”

Hostin said, “Trump says it out loud.”

Behar said, “He loves the poorly educated.”

Hostin continued, “He loves the poorly educated. He loves the uneducated. I think the Republican Party has taken that stance.”

