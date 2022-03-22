MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Attempted to Tie Judge Jackson Child Pornography ‘to Activate QAnon Voters’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on “The Last Word” that the Republican senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson were trying to tie her to child pornography “to activate QAnon voters in November.”

Reid said, “We know that they don’t care about protecting women and girls. We know that they don’t care about protecting them from things like rape or child pornography because they fully support one justice who caused the phrase, Long John Silver, to be entered into the Congressional record, Clarence Thomas. And they fully support Justice Kavanaugh, who was credibly accused of sexual violence against a teenager in high school.”

She continued, “So we have a lot of Josh Hawley fulminating about protecting children from for pornography, etc., and Tom Cotton going on about protecting women against rape, etc. They supported fully Justice Kavanaugh and were outraged that anyone would ask him about these three credible accusations of sexually violating teenagers and college students. OK? So we know they don’t really care about that. They also fully support Donald Trump, who has 26 accusers.”

She added, “What they care about is performing. Because their real job, much like Marjorie Greene, is not to legislate. It’s to perform, to perform for the Fox News audience, to perform for far-right voters who are terrified that their children will learn that slavery was bad and that slaves weren’t happy and singing in the fields. They are terrified. So they want to perform for that audience, so they will vote.”

Reid concluded, “So when I saw today was the performance of QAnon, QAnon ideology, trying to tie this woman, who has perfect integrity, that Lindsey Graham voted for twice to be on the federal bench, to try and tie her to child pornography because they know that is going to activate QAnon voters in November. It was truly performative. It was repulsive, and it was purely thuggish in my view.”

