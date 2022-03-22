Whoopi Goldberg on Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings: GOP Used Their Time ‘to Bitch’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans used Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings “to bitch.”

Goldberg said, “Of course, yesterday, some Republicans whose names you know used their time at the hearing to bitch. Ok. They put their grievances out there, grievances from like 1910, all the way up to yesterday.”

The show played clips of Republican Sens Ted Cruz (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asking questions.

Co-host Behar said, “Grassley asked the stupidest question I thought. He says, ‘Um, so judge, do you believe that the First Amendment applies equally to conservatives as well as liberals?’ What a dumb question. She had a look on her face like, ‘Man, are you stupid.'”

Host Sunny Hostin said, “I will say I spent yesterday rewatching the proceedings and crying the ugly cry, because like you, as a black woman who went to predominantly white institutions my entire life, I know how hard it is, it was for her to get to where she is. And I know what it’s like to be the only person in the room. And I cried because my daughter now will see this, because my cousins now will see this, and little girls all around the country will see this.”

She added, “We’re being robbed of really what she should be asked, which is about judicial philosophy, which is about whether or not she will recuse herself or what her thoughts are about the affirmative action case that’s going to the court in the fall — when she sits on the on the board at Harvard — and Harvard is an issue in that case. I think that it’s unfortunate that Republicans are taking this opportunity to air grievances.”

