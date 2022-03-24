Dem Sen. Warner: I’m ‘Disappointed’ Israel Is ‘Sitting on the Sidelines’ on Ukraine

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he was “disappointed” Israel was “sitting on the sidelines” on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warner said, “The whole world has been touched by the courage of President Zelenskyy and the courage of the Ukrainian people. And you hear it in his voice, and I’m hearing on intelligence reports in the last few days, it’s no longer about how long Ukrainians can put off the inevitable, the Russian forces overcoming them, but there’s a real feeling and we’re seeing this in individual battles could push back the Russians. So, I think NATO does need to do more in terms of more arms.”

He continued, “I say this as a friend of two nations. I’m a long-time supporter of Israel, the co-chair of the India caucus. I’m disappointed that countries like Israel and India, both great democracies, are sitting on the sidelines and not weighing in.”

Warner added, “This is a choice between good and evil, and all democracies need to step up. Let’s increase sanctions and get them more weapons. Let’s make sure we do all we can to turn off any ability to evade sanctions.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN