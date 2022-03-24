GOP Sen. Sullivan: Biden WH Telling Others Not to Invest in American Energy — ‘The American People Are Getting Sick of It’

On Thursday, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) shared his frustration over the Biden administration’s refusal to utilize American energy.

Sullivan told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the White House has been telling others to quit investing in American energy. He added that “the American people are getting sick of it.”

“The federal regulators that the Biden administration has put forward — a lot having to do with finance, right, Comptroller of the Currency, SEC chief — they’re all putting out signals,” Sullivan declared. “I mean, heck, some of them are just blatant — ‘We want to bankrupt America’s energy companies.’ That’s what [Saule] Omarova said before she was yanked as Comptroller of the Currency.”

“But [Omarova] didn’t get the job,” host Joe Kernen interrupted.

“No, they didn’t get the job, but they’re sending the signal,” Sullivan replied. “But let me continue. It’s John Kerry and Gina McCarthy going to American finances, saying, ‘Hey, don’t invest in American energy projects.’ I know for a fact that some of our recipients of American LNG like in Japan, have been told by Kerry and others to be careful on buying American LNG. And then, of course, it’s the whole ESG movement, which, again … AIG can do whatever it wants in terms of a free market. But I will tell you this — the American people are getting sick of it. Congress is getting sick of it.”

“When they see companies like that having no problem investing big money in China, propping up the Chinese Communist Party, and then they’re going to blackball American workers, Alaskan workers, to produce American energy — you know, there’s going to be a reckoning here, and it’s a problem,” he concluded.

