GOP Rep. Spartz: Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Could Get Worse if Europe Doesn’t Help Poland

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) addressed the refugee situation in her home country in which over 2 million have fled for Poland during Russia’s invasion.

Spartz, who recently visited the Ukrainian border, warned of the danger brought on by potential human traffickers. She urged all of Europe to help Poland deal with the influx of refugees.

“Unfortunately, the situation is going to get worse before it gets better if we don’t plan properly,” Spartz outlined. “And if Europe, E.U., U.K., and other allies are not going to try to help Poland to deal with this situation because it’s not a one-day situation. And it’s going to get much worse because now you will have countries that are overfilled with refugees, and you will have Russians now that will try to do some provocation to destabilize the country –a lot of criminals are in the country.”

“I went to the train station, I went to the border, and there are a lot of very shady people out there that will try to do human trafficking, child trafficking,” she continued. “It’s going to become very dangerous out there, and I think the whole world needs to help because it’s not just an issue that Poland has to deal with. It’s a crisis that affects all of us.”

