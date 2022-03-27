Portman: Ginni Thomas’ Texts ‘Might Be an Issue’ for Justice Thomas if Before SCOTUS

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it “might be an issue” if another case about January 6 records goes to the Supreme Court for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “I’m sure you’ve heard these text messages that have come out from Ginni Thomas to the White House chief of staff. It’s not against the law to believe in conspiratorial things, but I’m curious, given the prescient that Loretta Lynch, attorney general, when she recused herself after a tarmac course against President Clinton, and then against Hillary Clinton. Is that something the judge should recuse himself on those cases?”

Portman said, “I respect his opinion on that. I don’t know if he’ll have the specific issue come before him about those records. That might be one where he’ll consider that. Look, he has a lot of integrity, and I think he’ll make that decision. I don’t think what your spouse says should recuse you, whether it’s in the Legislative Branch or the Judicial Branch. That would be a new precedent. But I do think that if a case comes before you and it’s exactly on point, again, again as to probably records and whether they should be made available, that that might be an issue where he would think about it. He’s going to make that decision, and he has the right to do it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN