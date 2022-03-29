Whoopi Goldberg: Will Smith Will Face ‘Big Consequences’

Whoopi Goldberg predicted to her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will make actor Will Smith pay “big consequences” after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Guest-host Tara Setmayer said, “We cannot have selective consequences. I understand he had a break at that point. Even his mother acknowledged he went off. You can’t selectively decide who gets consequences and who doesn’t. I think at that point, he should have been removed, and he should have been taken out. I’m not saying arrested, just removed from the building, removed from the auditorium, spoken to.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I said a lot of what I wanted to say yesterday about this. I don’t want to pile on. It’s clear that something is going on, right? I read the book as well. I realized that maybe he needs more therapy. Maybe he needs more introspection. I also though think there needs to be consequences for this.”

Goldberg said, “Let me say this there are consequences. There are big consequences.”

Hostin said, “There has to.”

Goldberg said, “Yeah because nobody is okay with what happened, nobody, nobody, nobody.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN