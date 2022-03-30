Barrasso: Biden Has ‘Open-Door’ Border Policy, While He’s Firing Border Patrol Agents for Not Being Vaccinated

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) argued that the Biden administration’s double standards on the coronavirus pandemic can be seen at the border, where the Biden administration has an “open-door policy allowing 2 million illegal immigrants into the country last year,” at the same time that it’s firing Border Patrol agents “who are trying to enforce the law” for not being vaccinated.

Barrasso said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:45] “The administration’s asking for more money. There’s still $160 billion that hasn’t been spent in the so-called COVID relief bill from last year, where only 9% of the money actually went for COVID and a lot of the money went for other liberal things. It flushed into the economy. That’s how we have this 40-year high in inflation right now. But the double standards, we’re seeing them at the border right now. Border agents have been fired for not being vaccinated. But yet, President Biden has this open-door policy allowing 2 million illegal immigrants into the country last year, at a time he is firing our Border Patrol agents who are trying to enforce the law and keep us safe.”

