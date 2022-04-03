Ron Johnson on Hunter Biden Laptop: ‘Media’s Being Caught in a Cover-Up’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday weighed in on major media outlets confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop and emails revealing his business dealings.

Johnson told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the admission from the New York Times and Washington Post proves “how complicit” the media have been in an effort to cover up Hunter Biden’s laptop leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“I think really what the New York Times and the Washington Post articles prove is how complicit they have been and continue to be in the cover-up,” Johnson outlined. “And, you know, quite honestly, they’re not impartial. They’re advocates for the Democrat Party of the radical left. You know, the Washington Post learned a lot of lessons from their coverage of Nixon. When you get caught in a cover-up — and that’s what’s happened, the media’s being caught in a cover-up. They’re being caught with their lies.”

“This is serious business. This is unbelievable corruption at the highest levels of government and within our media,” he added. “We are all being snookered by them. This has been a — from my standpoint — a massive diversionary operation to, you know, to try and take the American public’s attention away if their wrongdoing, their lies, their cover-ups.”

“They covered it up,” Johnson continued. “And as a result, they got Joe Biden elected; now they continue to cover up for him. But this is troubling. Now, we have actual bank records that verify what we reported. … the laptop is obviously a treasure-trove of additional corroborating evidence as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent