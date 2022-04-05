Hagerty: ‘I’m Certain’ CCP, Cartels Boosting Drug Production ‘to All-Time High’ in Response to Title 42 Repeal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the Chinese Communist Party and drug cartels “are ramping up drug production to all-time high levels” in response to the Biden administration’s plans to rescind Title 42 and the “open invitation” that revoking Title 42 sends.

Hagerty stated, “[O]n May the 23rd, President Biden has basically sent an open invitation. There’s going to be a tidal wave of human immigration coming across the border. I’m certain that the CCP and the cartels are ramping up drug production to all-time high levels. They’re killing our kids here in America. They’re moving these people all over the United States and they’re turning every town into a border town in the process.”

He later added, “The capacity, right now at the border is processing 5,000 people a day. They’re already at 7-8,000, Stuart, which means they’re pulling frontline Border Patrol officers off the line, bringing them back, doing administrative duties. So, already, the border is getting more and more porous, opening up more and more holes to push…high-value, very dangerous individuals, as well as more drugs.”

Hagerty further stated, “These are multibillion-dollar cartels, again, they work in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party and the gangs there to bring fentanyl across the border, that’s their business is the drug trade.”

