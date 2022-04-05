Kennedy: ‘Too Many’ Democrats ‘Determined to Win the Uber-Woke Socialist Sweepstakes’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed his Democratic colleagues over their push for green energy as oil prices hold steady at record-level highs.

Kennedy called on President Joe Biden “to take his boot off the throat of the oil and gas industry” to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cash flow in its invasion of Ukraine. He lamented the push for clean energy, saying that “too many” of his Democratic colleagues were “determined to win the uber-woke socialist sweepstakes.”

“The president has got to take his boot off the throat of the oil and gas industry,” Kennedy emphasized. “He hasn’t. The other day, he said well, we are going to start selling more LNG to our friends in Europe. Yeah, but read the fine print. He said, but I only want to sell LNG that is produced through clean energy. I don’t know an LNG plant that runs off wind or solar, and then he said, ‘And by the way, I am not going to change the regulatory environment through which I am trying to put the oil and gas out of business.'”

“Too many of my Democratic colleagues, led by the Biden administration, are determined to win the uber-woke socialist sweepstakes,” he added. And part of winning means destroying the fossil fuel industry. And what President Biden keeps saying to the fossil fuel industry is, ‘Look, I’m going to put you out of business but in the meantime, help me out here. I need you to produce more.’ You know, it’s just ridiculous.”

