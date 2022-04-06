Warren: ‘Extremist’ SCOTUS Emboldening State Legislatures to ‘Break the Law’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that she believes the “extremist” Supreme Court is “emboldening people in the state legislatures to actually break the law” by passing laws that limit abortions.

When asked about an Oklahoma law, Warren said, “I grew up in Oklahoma at a time when abortion was illegal, but even as a little girl, I understood that women still got abortions. Rich women just went somewhere else. They could travel and had plenty of access to abortion. Poor women went to back alleys. Understand that even if Oklahoma says we’re going to prosecute people for trying to get an abortion, those abortions will still occur. It’s just a question of how much danger, how much risk, and how hard this falls on the poorest and on the most vulnerable.”

She continued, “See what’s happening in Oklahoma as just one more piece of evidence that an extremist Supreme Court is no longer just laying down the rules. They are emboldening people in the state legislatures to actually break the law. Right now, today, Roe v Wade is still the law of the land, and yet, the Oklahoma state legislature is just thumbing its nose at that law because it believes that ultimately an extremist court will back them up.”

