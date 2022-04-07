ABC Legal Analyst Hostin: My Family Considered Suing Trump After In-Laws Died from COVID

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that her family considered suing the Trump administration because her in-laws died from the coronavirus.

Behar said, “Imagine you are Dr. Fauci who’s won a multitude of prestigious awards, Ivy League guy, considered one of the top, he does his job to take on HIV, and now President ‘clown car’ is out there in the front, and he’s talking about how bleach and disinfectants are going to cure it, and it’s going to go away, and it’s nothing.”

She continued, “Let me ask you a legal question. If all these people who got COVID because of the lies and misinformation isn’t there a class-action suit that they can sue that administration and all those people who took words and changed them or took them out.”

Hostin said, “My family has thought about that a lot, especially because Manny’s parents died from COVID, and I blame the Trump administration for that.”

Behar said, “But can you sue them? Not that he has any money.”

Hostin said, “We’ve explored it. We’ve explored it. We thought about it.”

Behar said, “He will have to keep lying to get them to give him money.”

