Ron Johnson: ‘The Dam Is Breaking’ — ‘We’ve Proven Joe Biden to Be a Liar’

Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) appeared on FNC’s “Hannity” to weigh in on new revelations regarding allegations of corruption aimed at President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

The Wisconsin Republican lawmaker declared the “dam” was breaking.

“Well, the only problem with the special counsel appointed by Merrick Garland is, I wouldn’t have any faith in them. Part of the — one of the problems with the special counseling, if we could find one with integrity, I’d love to see it,” he said. “But the problem is the information then goes into a dark hole. We have as high integrity as I think John Durham is. Look at how long it’s taken him to get the information out. We were denied access to the information during the John Durham probe. So there’s a real problem with special counsel.”

“Fortunately, you have people like Tony Bobulinski, like Mr. Mac Isaac, who, you know, offered up that laptop. You’ve got some investigative reporters like yourself, John Solomon, The New York Post, that are exposing this,” Johnson continued. “And now, the media is — as I refer to it as a modified limited hangout. They learned well from their Watergate coverage. They’re giving you a little truth as a mea culpa to cover their behinds. But I think the dam is breaking. I think more and more — this information is just undeniable. And, you know, the fact that we’ve proven Joe Biden to be a liar, why would you believe anything he says on this subject at all?”

Johnson insisted both domestic and international intelligence agencies were aware of the alleged activity.

“Yes, I think the American public deserves the truth,” he added. “The media is not providing it to them. Senator Grassley and I have tried to, but as I’ve said in the past, you know, we don’t know all the details of these of this vast web of financial entanglements on the Bidens, but there’s millions of transactions more. And I’ll tell you who does know it, though — Chinese intelligence, Russian intelligence, and I think sadly elements within our federal law enforcement and our intelligence agencies also know it, but they’re just not going to tell you.”

