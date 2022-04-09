GOP Rep. Gonzales: Border Patrol ‘Whipping’ Investigation Will End Next Week, ‘Won’t Be any Evidence’ for Biden’s Claims

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that the investigation into Border Patrol agents allegedly whipping migrants in September 2021 will conclude next week and predicted that “there won’t be any evidence” to back up the Biden administration’s claims about the situation. Gonzales also called on President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to immediately apologize to the patrol for their claims about the agents.

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Gonzales about his meeting earlier in the week with Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and what Ortiz told him.

Gonzales answered, “I’m in frequent conversations with Chief Ortiz. Him and his team are working their guts out. A couple of things came to mind out of that meeting: One is you’re going to see the investigation of the horsewhipping come to a conclusion next week. And I think what you’ll see is there won’t be any evidence of what the administration said. They accused the Horse Patrol of these heinous acts that did not happen. So, Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas deserve to give the Horse Patrol an apology and they need to do that immediately.”

