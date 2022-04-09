Josh Rogin: Biden Admin. So ‘Invested’ in Iran Deal They ‘Ignore’ Russia, Syria, Iran, China, and North Korea Are an ‘Axis’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin argued that the Biden administration is so “invested” in striking a renewed Iran nuclear deal that “they’re willing to ignore all of the realities” that Russia, Syria, Iran, China, and North Korea are “an axis” of autocracies working against free democracies.

After criticizing the deal for relying on trusting Russia, Rogin said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:47:25] “But what’s really grotesque is this idea that we can’t recognize that Russia, Syria, Iran, China, North Korea this is an axis. This is a group of evil, murderous autocracies run by psychopaths. And we have to realize that they’re all working together and they’re working together against us, against the free democracies. That’s our team, that’s their team. So, the Obama administration was so invested in this Iran deal that the Biden administration, which has all of the exact same people, they’re still invested in it, and they’re willing to ignore all of the realities of what’s changed in the last eight years since they first signed this thing. And you can be sure they’re going to bend over backwards to make sure Congress never gets a say in this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett