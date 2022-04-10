McConnell: If I’m Majority Leader in the Senate, McCarthy the Speaker — ‘We’ll Make Sure Joe Biden Is a Moderate’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Republicans would “make sure Joe Biden is a moderate” if they retake Congress in the midterm elections.

Anchor Dana Perino said, “I want to ask about the midterms next anyway. You have a great way of transitioning, sir. Inflation, gas, and groceries. this is on everybody’s mind. What would be different for Americans if Republicans win back the majorities in the House and Senate this year?”

McConnell said, “Well, our agenda next year, if we are fortunate enough to be in the majority, will be focused on exactly what you and I have been talking about. Crime, education, beefing up the defense of our country. The president’s request for the Defense Department, this year’s request, doesn’t even keep up with inflation. We’ve got a war going on in Ukraine. We’ve got big power competition with the Russians and the Chinese. We need to meet the demands of the international situation. So all of those will be on our agenda.”

He added, “We will not have the presidency for two more years. Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on, but … let me put it this way. Biden ran as a moderate. If I’m the majority leader in the Senate and Kevin McCarthy is the speaker of the House, we’ll make sure Joe Biden is a moderate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN