Fauci: ‘I Recommend’ People over 50 Get a Fourth COVID Booster

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that because the new BA.2 variant of COVID will cause an “uptick,” he recommends people over fifty get their fourth COVID vaccination. It

Fauci said, “We are dealing with a bit of a moving target. No doubt when you pull back the way the country has on the requirements for masks, according to the new risk metrics, we see in other countries like the U.K. when you do that with BA.2 variant, which is more transmissible than BA.1 and waning immunity, you see an uptick in cases exactly what they’re seeing in the U.K. and certain European countries. So we’re looking at what we’re seeing right now. I don’t think there is any question you are going to see an uptick in about half the country. Half of the states in the country are already seeing an increase.”

Reid said, “Very quickly before we let you go, if you’re over 50 now, would you get that fourth shot? Should those over 50 go ahead and get that fourth shot, or should they, all of us, wait?”

Fauci said, “I recommend you go and get the shot if you’re over 50.”

Reid said, “You heard it from the man.”

Fauci said, “Very clear recommendation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN