MSNBC’s Wallace: NYC Subway Shooting Shows Urgent Need for ‘Gun Reform’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that the shooting on the Brooklyn subway train, which injured more than a dozen people, showed “how urgent gun reform” was needed in this country.

At a press conference, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said, “The entire state of New York stands with the people of the city, this community, and we say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end. It ends now.”

Wallace said, “That was New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaking today at the scene of the subway shooting in Brooklyn this morning. Today’s so far completely senseless shooting happening less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden announced a new measure to reduce gun violence in America. And while gun reform advocates, folks like Fred Guttenberg, who was on this program yesterday, say that yesterday’s moves were a big and important step, the violence that we saw just today shows us how urgent gun reform is in this country, how overdue it is.”

She added, “I’m afraid that we’ll just move on so quickly because the truth is everyone on the subway this morning is terrorized and they’ll probably remain terrorized every time they step onto the subway car. We don’t ever deal with that trauma. We don’t deal with or do a good job sort of staying with it.”

