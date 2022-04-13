Dem Rep. Moore: What I ‘Resent the Most Is the Implication’ that COVID Relief Is the Major Driver of Inflation

Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) shared her resentment toward the notion that the trillions of dollars directed at COVID relief funding is driving the record-high inflation in the United States.

Moore pointed to multiple factors, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, and the effort to help people in the pandemic. She said what she resented “the most” was the implication that COVID relief was the “major driver of inflation.”

“I want to remind people that the problems we are having with inflation are global, and I also want to talk about the fact we’re not out of the pandemic,” Moore emphasized. “The pandemic has had an impact on everyone in the world. As a matter of fact, as we speak, Shanghai is shut down; Philadelphia is reimposing mask mandates. I haven’t taken my mask off, quite frankly, as I see cases rise.”

“And so, I think that we have to acknowledge while people want to blame it on Biden, they want to blame it all on Putin, that there are numbers of factors,” she continued. “And the thing that I sort of resent the most is the implication that somehow rescuing people from the misery index during the heyday of the pandemic, saving people from eviction, saving the restaurant industry, and providing unemployment checks to people somehow was the major driver of inflation. This is a global phenomenon, and it’s hitting everyone in the world.”

