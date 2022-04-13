FNC’s Hume: Abbott Bussing Migrants a ‘Publicity Stunt’ to ‘Shame Politicians’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday on FNC’s “Special Report” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is using a “publicity stunt” by bussing migrants to Washington, DC.

Abbott sent busses chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, carrying South and Central American migrants to the Capitol Hill office building, which houses the Washington, DC bureaus of NBC News, C-SPAN and Fox News.

Baier said, “Brit, what do you make of this move and having these busloads coming into Washington, D.C?”

Hume said, “I think it is in a sense a publicity stunt. It is probably no accident that they were dropping the migrants off just outside of our bureau in Washington where Lucas was reporting from.”

He added, “I wonder how many other news organizations will really cover this event. Obviously, the intention is to shame the politicians in Washington, particularly in the administration, who seem unwilling or unable to do anything to really stop the flow of migrants across the border. Now with Title 42 about to be lifted, even though they are leaving other pandemic-related restrictions in place, they have a strong case. I think the sense people get in this country is these migrants are pouring across the border illegally, they are staying here indefinitely, and not administration is not trying to do much about it at all.”

