McCaskill: ‘Prosecute’ Mark Meadows for Voter Fraud, ‘Put Him in Jail’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be prosecuted for voter fraud.

Nicolle Wallace said, “NBC News reports that Mark Meadows was registered to vote at an address that he never lived at. Documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there, which would make his legislation in North Carolina against state law.”

Former impeachment attorney for the Democrats, Daniel Goldman said, “They’re looking into whether or not Mark Meadows committed voter fraud by voting from an address where he did not live. The hypocrisy is remarkable. He is one of the biggest champions for the big lie, the bogus voter fraud allegations that were never proven. Donald Trump is still out there promising evidence about this a year and a half later. Mark Meadows was adamant about and it is frustrating that so many people believe it and then here is the guy touting it as much as anyone else and he committed voter fraud.”

McCaskill said, “I’m dying. They registered at a double-wide trailer he never stepped foot in. It is fraud. You can’t register to vote in a place you’ve never stepped foot. His wife signed him up for a double-wide trailer — he was chief of staff for the president of the United States. Prosecute him. Put him in jail.”

