Scalise Blasts Biden WH’s ‘Reluctance’ to Help Ukraine — ‘We Need to Be Doing More’

On Wednesday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) voiced his frustration with President Joe Biden and his administration’s “reluctance” to do more to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Scalise said Ukraine needed “more equipment today” to stem Russia’s attack, and he criticized the administration for being worried “about how they might offend” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I have been very frustrated for months now at this reluctance by some people in the Biden administration to not give all of the things that Zelensky has been asking for,” Scalise stated. “This goes back to October. You know, but as far as where we are today, they need more military equipment because they have held off the Russians so far. They’ve paid a big price for it. Putin is still committing war crimes. He is moving towards the east right now. You look at Mariupol and Odesa, and that entire region right now, I think is where Putin wants to go next. But they have surrounded the town of Mariupol, and they need more equipment today. They need it right now. They don’t need bureaucrats in Washington trying to worry about how they might offend Putin. They have got to worry about what the world is going to think if Biden doesn’t help Zelensky.”

“We need to get more aid in — military aid and humanitarian aid,” he later added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent