David McCormick: ‘I Am Running as an America First Conservative’

On Friday, Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick shared his reaction to former President Donald Trump endorsing his opponent, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, in the GOP primary.

McCormick told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that he understood and respected Trump’s endorsement of Oz, but he laid out how his opponent’s positions “don’t line up with Pennsylvanians.”

“The problem is Mehmet Oz isn’t popular in Pennsylvania. And his positions on everything from the Second Amendment, where he’s argued for a whole set of restrictions on guns, to fracking, where he’s actually written in his own words that there should be a moratorium on fracking in Pennsylvania like we have in New York, to his support for Obamacare. Those positions just don’t line up with Republican primary voters in Pennsylvania. Frankly, they don’t line up with Pennsylvanians in general.”

McCormick went on to say he was “running as an America first conservative” and would “drive change” in the country’s economy, border policy and energy sector.

“I am running as an America First conservative that will drive change,” he declared. “I know about the economy, I’ve created jobs, I’ve visited the border, I understand the importance of closing the border, creating our getting our sovereignty back, and I recognize that energy is the long pole in the tent in Pennsylvania’s economy and America’s economy.”

