Donald Trump Endorses Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Race on Saturday after his initial pick, Sean Parnell, dropped out amid a contentious custody battle with his estranged wife last fall.

Trump said his endorsement of Oz is “all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country.”

45: @DrOz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you! pic.twitter.com/kWJl7ll2vb — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) April 9, 2022

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show.”

Trump touted the “thousands of life-saving heart operations” Oz has performed throughout his medical career and the eight New York Times bestsellers he authored.

Trump also pointed to Oz’s pro-life views and his strengths on the border, election fraud, and the military as reasons for his endorsement. Trump said:

Dr. Oz is Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military, and our Vets, Tax Cuts, and will always fight for and support our under-siege Second Amendment. He will ensure America will become Energy Independent again. Dr. Oz also passionately believes in high-quality education and protecting parent involvement throughout the process.

Trump believes that Oz would be the most electable candidate to defeat the Democrat challenger in the November midterm elections.

Trump said:

Perhaps most importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country. Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel. I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him, and trust him. Likewise, he will do very well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where other candidates will just not be accepted.

“He knows his job is to serve every single Pennsylvanian Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump concluded. “Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you!”

Recent polls found that Oz is trailing businessman David McCormick, the current frontrunner in the race.

The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary takes place on May 17.