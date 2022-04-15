Kennedy: Woke Democrats ‘Hate America,’ ‘Want to Beat the Crap Out of It’

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) on Thursday slammed the “wokers” for their hatred of America.

Kennedy told Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that woke Democrats “want to beat the crap out of” America to change it to their liking. He argued that the Biden administration was being run by the “wokers,” which is why the administration had become the “almost perfect example of ineptitude.”

“I’m trying to be more careful now that I know you can be slapped for telling a bad joke, but in my opinion, unless you have untreated mental illness, most fair-minded Americans understand that while Republicans are not perfect, the other side — or at least most members of the other side, are crazy,” Kennedy outlined. “And the leader, of course, of the other side is President Biden. President Biden has been an almost perfect example of ineptitude. The Biden administration stands for more government, higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulation, a weaker military, abortion on demand. They want to turn cops into social workers. The Biden administration has mismanaged Congress, it’s mismanaged COVID, it’s mismanaged immigration, it’s mismanaged crime, it’s mismanaged Afghanistan, and it’s mismanaged inflation.”

He continued, “But it’s worth asking why. There are some smart people in the Biden administration, and I think the answer to that is clear too. The Biden administration has embraced and is being run by the wokers. It’s easy to recognize the wokers. They hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. The wokers also hate America, and they want to beat the crap out of it. And the wokers think they are smarter and more virtuous than the rest of us. They think all nonwokers are racist and ignorant and misogynistic. They think we should shut up and listen to them and let them run our lives, and they will let us maybe eat meat occasionally. And that is a long-winded way of explaining why the majority of the American people right now trust the Biden administration like they trust a Kmart bathroom.”

