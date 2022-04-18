Cuellar on Migrants on Terror List: We’ve Seen Change Where People Are Coming in from More Countries

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) commented on the news that more than 20 people who were on the terror watchlist were stopped at the border last year by stating that there has been a shift where the countries of origin of people coming into the United States has changed from people from Mexico looking to work, then people from other Central American countries, to now, where “we’re seeing people that are coming from 50, 60 countries all across the world.” And that “A lot of them have good intentions…some of them are going to come in with bad intentions. And that’s what worries me.”

Cuellar said, “In the old days, it was Mexicans coming in to come and look for work and then they would go back to their country with the monies that they made. Then, you started seeing about 12, 14 years ago, Central Americans coming in. Right now, we’re seeing people that are coming from 50, 60 countries all across the world. A lot of them have good intentions. But, like you all mentioned, some of them are going to come in with bad intentions. And that’s what worries me.”

