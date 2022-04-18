MSNBC’s Wallace: Republicans Are a ‘Threat to National Security’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that congressional Republicans were a threat to national security.

Wallace said, “Over the weekend, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, either ignorant of which is always possible with him or unbothered by, also likely, his own continued startling hypocrisy, suggested Russia would never have invaded Ukraine ever in the first place if the U.S. had simply provided weapons to President Zelensky sooner. Here’s why that matters. You’ll remember just two years ago, Kevin McCarthy repeatedly defended the twice impeached ex-president’s campaign to hold up military aid for Ukraine in the demented attempt to demand political help from President Zelensky. Along with 194 other House Republicans, McCarthy voted against the first impeachment for abuse of power in that investigation.”

She continued, “They didn’t vote to affirm the commitment to NATO. I think calling them out is what Democrats who care about national security should do.”

Wallace added, “My point is if the parties were reversed, Republicans would make it a poison pill. The Republican Party under Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are a threat to national security, at home, and the global security arrangements that have kept us safe since World War II.”

She concluded, “It is not their internal problems. It is the treat they present to all of us, to their constituents, and all the rest of us.”

