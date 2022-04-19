FBN’s MacDonald: Dems ‘Made Mask-Wearing Optional Anyway’ by Going Maskless

During an interview with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” host Host Elizabeth MacDonald argued that Democrats who have gone maskless in public like Vice President Kamala Harris “made mask-wearing optional anyway.”

MacDonald stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “Congresswoman Miller-Meeks, the CDC has said that masks are ineffective. We’ve seen studies out of JAMA and [The] Lancet, medical journals, that they don’t work. And Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Newsom, Stacey Abrams, Vice President Kamala Harris, they’ve made mask-wearing optional anyway. They were breaking the rules there.”

Miller-Meeks responded, “Well, it’s always been, what’s — it’s not okay for me to do it, but it’s okay for them to do it. So, this is politicians talking out of both sides of their mouths, and we have a president who wants to [rescind] Title 42, and say the pandemic is over, but wants to continue masks on planes. So, I think it’s valid to say they haven’t had the authority. Whether they challenge this in court or not, I think the most important thing is that we have to learn to live with this virus. We know there will be variants. But the Omicron variant proved not to be very serious. And so, we’ll continue to respond to this and adapt accordingly, but people should be able to make that decision on their own whether or not they want to wear a mask.”

