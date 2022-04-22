Dingell: ‘We Need to See the Plan’ from Biden Admin. for ‘Influx’ of Migrants When Title 42 Is Lifted

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said we need to see the Biden administration’s plan to deal with “when we begin to see this influx of refugees” after Title 42 is lifted.

Host Dagen McDowell asked, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “[T]his White House…they’re going to try and [reinstate] a mask mandate on public transit because the pandemic is still a problem, but they’re not going to extend — they’re going to rescind Title 42, which, again, was a pandemic-related order. That will allow people to — illegal immigrants to flood into the United States. So, don’t they need to pick one or the other? You either keep Title 42 in place and keep the mask mandate in place, or you get rid of Title 42 and you let people go maskless on an airplane?”

After discussing the mask mandate, Dingell said, “On 42, I’m like you, we need to see the plan from the administration that, when we begin to see this influx of refugees, what is the plan to keep us safe. And that, I also think, shows why — in a bipartisan way, we have, for decades, put off passing comprehensive immigration reform. Which is more important, not less important than it’s ever been.”

