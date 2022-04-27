Ana Navarro: FNC’s Tucker Carlson Has ‘Brown Envy’

Guest co-host Ana Navarro and host Sunny Hostin speculated on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that FNC host Tucker Carlson has “brown envy” while discussing Carlson’s “End of Man” documentary on Fox Nation promoting “testicle tanning.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Tucker, remember last week he was all over the tanning of his testicles to make sure he was a man? remember that?”

While discussing Carlson’s criticism of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Hostin said, “Let’s remember, the Speaker of the House is the person that pushes the agenda of the party, right? We’ve seen how powerful Speaker Pelosi is. She was able to help President Obama get health care passed.”

She continued, “What Democrats need to be doing is start talking about what the Democratic agenda is because there is a Democratic agenda. I mean, Joe Biden just said he is very interested in canceling student debt. There is $1.7 trillion in student debt. Do you know how crippling that is for our young people? For our economy? If he’s going to cancel student debt, why aren’t Democrats talking about that? What we’re talking about is, you know, Tucker Carlson tanning testicles.”

Navarro said, “Now we know why Tucker doesn’t like Latinos and African Americans.”

Hostin said, “Little envy.”

Navarro said, “Brown envy.”

Behar said, “We missed that story last week, but leave it to us to resuscitate it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN