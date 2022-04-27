Buttigieg: Travel Mask Mandate Appeal Is Mainly About ‘Clarity’ on CDC Powers

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that “most of us understand the difference between a hotel ballroom” where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be held without a mask mandate and airplanes and that the main purpose behind the Biden administration’s appeal of the transportation mask mandate ruling is “making sure there’s clarity on the public health authority that the CDC has.”

Buttigieg said, “Well, the main consideration there isn’t the politics of it. It’s making sure there’s clarity on the public health authority that the CDC has. In other words, that would be important to pursue even if they’re not going to use it, right? Even if they determine…talking about planes, trains, buses that the mandate’s no longer needed, and as you recall, it was actually set to expire within a few days of right now anyway.”

Host Bret Baier then said, “If you’re sitting at home, you just told me you’re going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The president’s going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. You’re not mandated to wear a mask there. But the administration, at the same time, is fighting a lawsuit to mandate people on planes, trains…and buses to wear masks. So, like, if you’re sitting at home, there’s a disconnect here.”

Buttigieg responded, “Well, I think most of us understand the difference between a hotel ballroom and an airplane. And, again, a lot of this is about what authorities the CDC has. So, even if they don’t think we need it at all, they’d still want to make sure that we get clarity in court on the legalities of it. But, look, as a practical matter, and I know this is confusing, if you’re getting on an airplane, it’s your call, it’s up to you. And I think the most important thing right now is that everybody’s treated with respect, those who choose to wear a mask and those who choose not to.”

Baier then stated, “Well, it’s up to you if the administration loses the appeal.”

Buttigieg responded, “Well, it could be either way, right? Because, if it expires then, even if the CDC has the authority, they might not want to use it. The legal side is about clarifying the public health law in this country. The practical side is, travelers want to know what to expect when they’re getting on a plane, getting on a bus, or getting on the subway.”

