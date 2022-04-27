Carlson: Kevin McCarthy Sounds Like an MSNBC Contributor in Private

On Wednesday, FNC’s Tucker Carlson reacted to leaked audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) heat-of-the-moment conversation with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Carlson was critical of McCarthy for his remarks at the time, likening him to an MSNBC contributor.

“What is it about cable television that completely eliminates people’s self-awareness?” Carlson said about the reaction to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. “Maybe NIH should do a study on that. It seems like a legitimate health crisis. We’re being slightly unfair in that analysis. We do not mean certainly to suggest that it’s only Democrats who favors censorship for political ends. Republican leaders support it, too. In a phone call reported today by The New York Times, for example, Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California told his close friend, Liz Cheney, that he hoped the social media companies would censor more conservative Republicans in Congress.”

“Donald Trump, the sitting President who had already been silenced by those companies, but McCarthy wanted the tech oligarchs to do more, to force disobedient lawmakers off the internet, quote: ‘Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?'” he continued. “Those are the taped recorded words of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a man who in private turns out sounds like an MSNBC contributor, and yet, unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy, or one of his highly liberal allies like Elise Stefanik, is very likely to be Speaker of the House in January.”

“That would mean we will have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party,” Carlson added. “So you wouldn’t know any of this unless it was leaked, and you can start to see why the people in charge oppose transparency and fervently support censorship on both sides. Why? Because the more you know about them, the less satisfied you’re likely to become with their leadership.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor