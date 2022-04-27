Crenshaw Calls for Mayorkas ‘Reckoning’ — Either ‘Stand Up’ to Biden Admin or ‘Face Impeachment’

On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to have a “reckoning within himself” when it comes to handling the ongoing border crisis.

Crenshaw urged Mayorkas, who is set to testify at the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing on the “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security,” to either “stand up” to the Biden administration to secure the border or “face impeachment” by the GOP.

“[M]ayorkas is going have to come up with a reckoning within himself,” Crenshaw said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “Is he going to stand up to the administration and say, ‘Look, I have to do my job. You asked me to be the Department of Homeland Security secretary, and I need to do my job, or I will resign.’ He’s going to either have to do that, or he will face impeachment by Republicans. We want to give him the chance to do what’s right.”

“Now, in response to the upsurge that they expect from removing Title 42, Mayorkas has released his 20-page plan. But, look, it is just a plan that basically restates the law,” he continued. “It says, look, you can’t be here if you are here illegally. We’re going to expedite your removal. You can just look at U.S. code if you really want that guidance. The problem is execution. And we have no indication that they are actually going to execute the law properly and quickly in order to deal with this surge. They can’t whitewash this anymore, either. And the American people — their eyes are wide open. They’re sick of it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent