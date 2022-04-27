Watch DHS Alejandro Mayorkas Stare Down GOP’s Title 42 Criticism

The nation’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, faces two House committees this week where he is likely to face down theatrical — but deliberately ineffective and uncoordinated — criticism from GOP legislators.
At 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Mayorkas will face down GOP legislators on the
The hearing can be viewed here.
At 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Mayorkas will testify at the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.”
The hearing can be viewed here.
If past hearings are a model for today’s hearings, Republicans will vehemently criticize Mayorkas for the apparent chaos on the border. There will be talk about Title 42, of 18,000 arrivals per day, of drugs begin carried by illegals, and even of possible terrorists sneaking across the border.
Each GOP legislator will use their short time slot to declare his or her disapproval in a TV-ready 30 seconds, then ask some ineffectual questions that Mayorkas will ignore, and then leave the hearing room instead of waiting for a second or third round of questions.
