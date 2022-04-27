Mystal: Christian Right Want Religious Freedom to Be Bigoted Against LGBTQ Community

The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Christian right wants religious freedom to be bigoted against the LGBTQ community.

The panel was discussing the Supreme Court, who seems inclined to rule for a Washington state high school football coach who lost his job after he refused to stop praying on the field after games.

Mystal said, “He’s going to win, and the question really is how because people need to understand this man was not fired for praying. You do not get fired in American culture for praying to a Christian God. My Muslim friends, call me later, that doesn’t apply to you, but if you’re praying to a Christian God, nothing is going happen to you. This man had his contract un-renewed for being insubordinate and churlish.”

Reid said, “What happens then, Elie, because this isn’t a pro-religion court, it’s a pro just white Christian court, what happens when they strip away the power of the Establishment Clause?”

Mystal said, “What they are trying to do with this is they want their religious liberty to impose their religion on everybody else. So part of this larger culture war battle that they want the religious freedom to be bigoted against the LGBTQ community, to be bigoted against trans people, and to generally foist their religion on you. It’s interesting to me because the very same people that are making this argument that we have to accept their religion in schools are the very same people who will say that we can’t force public schools to teach the accurate history of slavery. It’s coming out of the same side of their mouth. That is a huge hypocrisy.”

