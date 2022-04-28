Blackburn: ‘Twitter Snowflakes Are Just Having a Good Old-Fashioned Come-Apart’ Because They Can’t Censor Anymore

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), during a Thursday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” urged new Twitter owner Elon Musk to move the social media giant’s headquarters to her state of Tennessee because the Silicon Valley employees were upset over Musk’s efforts to promote free speech on the platform.

According to Blackburn, the “Twitter snowflakes are just having a good old-fashioned come-apart” over Musk’s takeover. She doubled down on her belief that the employees should “go to tolerance class” to keep their jobs.

“[F]irst of all, I think the Twitter snowflakes are just having a good old-fashioned come-apart,” Blackburn stated. “They’re going to have to go to tolerance class if they’re going to keep their jobs, and they can no longer censor. I’m seeing about 20,000 additional followers a day. What they’re doing is unlocking accounts. They are not shadow banning. So, they are allowing people who have clicked to follow you to actually populate your Twitter feed. … I think all of us on the conservative side are gaining supporters simply because of this.”

“Twitter wants to be the public square. [Musk is] going to make it the public square, and I do hope he comes to Tennessee because we have a good technology-based workforce,” she added.

