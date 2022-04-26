Blackburn: Twitter Mods ‘Going to Have to Go to Tolerance Class if They Plan to Keep Their Jobs’

In a Tuesday interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) touted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of social media giant Twitter as a “win for free speech.”

According to Blackburn, Twitter’s content moderators are “going to have to go to tolerance class if they plan to keep their jobs” because the platform “will become a public square.”

“It is, indeed, a win for free speech, and I do believe that this is a step in returning Twitter to what it was supposed to be, which was the public square,” Blackburn stated. “But, Stuart … what you’ve got to realize is Jack Dorsey figured out from the hearings we held where he’s had to testify that the days of letting Twitter run amok and censor people, those are over. So, some of these content moderators that are out there in Silicon Valley, they’re going to have to go to tolerance class if they plan to keep their jobs because this will become a public square.”

She added Musk was trying to make Twitter a “public square where it will engage robust, respectful, bipartisan debate, which is what has helped to keep the nation free and working as a democratic republic all these many years, where we respect a difference of opinion.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent