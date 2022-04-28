Coons Praises U.S. Ukraine Efforts — ‘President Biden Has Done an Outstanding Job of Leading Through This’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) touted President Joe Biden’s efforts to support Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

Although many from the GOP have lamented the United States has been “slow” to assist Ukraine, Coons asserted that “Biden has done an outstanding job of leading” through Russia’s invasion.

“We need to restore the confidence of the West, the deterrence capabilities of NATO, and we need to punish Putin for his war of aggression against Ukraine,” Coons stated. “It is not enough for the Ukrainians to fight the Russians to a standstill. We need to provide them with the resources and the material to be able to win this conflict.”

He added, “I’ve just returned from leading a delegation that went to several countries in Europe. I do think our core allies are in a position to talk seriously about sanctions, about ending the importation of oil and gas. That will be a key strategic blow to Russia, but we need to make this hurt economically, militarily, and we need to show the unity of the West. That’s going to require the American people to sustain their focus on this. President Biden has done an outstanding job of leading through this. He and his cabinet and they deserve the unified support of Congress and the American people.”

