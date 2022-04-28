Rand Paul: Fauci Thinks No Court, Constitution Should Review His Edicts

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci for downplaying the role the judicial branch may play in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol.

Paul said Fauci likely disapproved of judicial or constitutional interference.

“I do think, though, that Fauci’s sort of nonsense over whether the pandemic has ended or not when you see him come out, and he basically has said that the courts shouldn’t be involved with limiting his power, what he is saying basically is that he is against individual choice, he is against American freedoms to choose their own medicine, to choose their treatment, so this is a man that is against everything that America stands for,” Paul said.

“He thinks that his edicts should stand, no court or Constitution should review his edicts, and no individual person should get the choice to make it,” he added. “But if you look at the airport, I was in the airport this week, everybody is all smiles, and 97% of the people at least are not wearing a mask because they have made the judgment that they are not at risk for COVID.”

