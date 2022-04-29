Stacey Abrams: ‘Biden Is a Popular Figure Not by Number but by Intention’

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Joe Biden was not popular by poll numbers but by “intention.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “You’re close to president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. They won the state of Georgia. What are the piece that are most popular there, what sorts of things, where is his message most resonant, around infrastructure, or what issues are resonating the most with Georgians.”

Abrams said, “For twenty years, Georgians have been beating our heads against the wall, demanding of our leadership, Republican leadership, to do something about broadband. 40% of Georgians don’t have access to reliable broadband, or they can’t afford it. Because of the infrastructure bill, because of President Biden but also because of Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and millions of dollars are pouring into the state of Georgia to make advances of broadband. We need resources, and because we have two senators, especially Senator Raphael Warnock, who is up for reelection, we know we have a partner working with our president to bring resources to the state of Georgia. We know the conversations that were had around voting rights. Even though it did not yield the legislative changes we wanted, it lifted up an issue that for too long has been silenced. We know that President Biden is a popular figure, not by number but by intention, by what he does for Georgia, the monies being poured in are being used.”

