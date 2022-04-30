Gottheimer on Disinfo. Board: We Shouldn’t ‘Be Using Tools Like These Against’ Americans

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he wants to receive a briefing from the Department of Homeland Security on what the department’s Disinformation Governance Board will do, and “I don’t believe we should be using tools like these against any of our own people. We should focus on fighting Chinese and Russian disinformation.”

Gottheimer said, “I’ve asked for more information on this. I’ve read what many of us have read. And so, I’ve asked Homeland Security for a briefing. I’ll say this, I don’t believe we should be using tools like these against any of our own people. We should focus on fighting Chinese and Russian disinformation. I think that’s critically important. We know over the years, including in the last administration, the attacks have been regular, coming from both Chinese sources and Russian sources, aimed at us and aimed at our people and they want to divide us. We won’t let them. Xi has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t believe our democracy can flourish. Obviously, he’s got that wrong. We’re the greatest country in the world. So, we need to fight back. But I obviously want, like most people, to be briefed on this in Congress and understand exactly what this is about.”

