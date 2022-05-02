Steve Schmidt: FNC’s Tucker Carlson, JD Vance Pushing ‘Fascism’

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson and author and Ohio Republican Senate primary candidate J.D. Vance of promoting “fascism.”

Schmidt said, “So what all of this is, is a coherent, organized ideology, and that ideology has a name. It’s called fascism. The argument that Tucker Carlson is making, and that J.D. Vance and others is making, is this that American freedom, that American culture and that in order for it to be saved, we have to deal with the problem of American democracy. And the great flaw in American democracy, according to them, is that it treats everyone equally. Because it treats everyone equally, his vote, their vote, a group vote, a group of people that look alike to them, white people who have a similar world view, their vote, their power in their view is lessened. And so therefore, democracy becomes the opposite of freedom because freedom cannot be something where they and people who are less than them are treated equally. This philosophy got 100 million people killed, at least, in the middle of the 20th Century.”

He added, “These people call themselves national conservatives. It is teeming with extremism. It is dangerous. This is a fear-based ideology that is meant to make people hate each other. Therefore, it is un-American. It is contrary to the American idea and ideal as we understand it, which is, at long last, we stand at the edge of a moment when all people of all races and all religions and all ethnicity stand equally in this land before the law. That is what they are attacking, and that is what they hate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN